Henry David Thoreau, born in 1817 and the author of "Walden's Pond," said, "I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived."

He learned a great truth desperately needed today. He went apart alone to stay in a log cabin by himself for a year or so. The tiny house is located by what is known as Walden's Pond, located at Concord, Mass.

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

