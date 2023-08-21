Having lost a very dear friend a few years ago, I am led to tell you a story about a widower who was looking through his old family trunk a few years ago and how he discovered a poem penned in his wife’s own hand. It was dated just days before she died, after a long illness, over 30 years ago.
The piece was titled “Just One More Day,” and it’s message was, “Give me just one more day with you!”
Those poignant words were overwhelming to him and are enough to get our attention because life is so uncertain. Our rugs can be jerked out from under our feet so quickly, with no warning.
Even when we see it coming, we aren’t prepared for the aftershock of losing the dearest to us on earth!
Yet in the losing of a loved one we should learn something from the heart-rending experience, of feeling ourselves choking with tears, as we go under for the third time hardly able to breathe, trying to stay afloat as it often takes many years for us to come to grips with the reality of losing the ones who make our lives whole, who get us up in the morning, who keep us going with their God-like love found in human relationships, which is the closest thing to heaven upon this earth.
Taking our loved ones for granted is an age-old human failing because we don’t fully appreciate what we have until we lose that one whether by death or divorce.
Back in the 1960s, there was a popular stage play titled “Our Town,” which was written by Thornton Wilder. The story revolves around a young girl who dies and goes to heaven. She misses her family so much and begs God to grant her one wish, to which she asked to return to the earth for just one more day.
She chose one of her birthdays. In total disbelief, she was in shock as she turned around and kept noticing how her family didn’t even pay attention to what she was saying or doing on her special day.
She asked God to take her back, realizing that her life was not what she thought upon this earth.
Why are we so quick to snap, to not learn, to be wrapped up in our own pursuits, our hobbies, our passions, our interests and totally take for granted those who mean the most to us until after they are passed and gone?
The poet went on to say that if she had one more day she would turn off the television set, unplug the phone and hug repeatedly and say a million times “I love you.”
Why are we so slow to learn? Why do we have to keep on learning our lessons over and over again with little retention?
Why do we often wait until it’s too late to put a loved one first?
Your clue is as good as mine.
Sarah Hudson Pierce, who attended Harding University, can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
