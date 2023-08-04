"What doesn't kill us makes us stronger" was first attributed to Friedrich Nietzsche, a German philosopher, in the 1800s. It is the key line from "Steel Magnolias," set in Natchitoches, La.

I've enjoyed this life with all its challenges, heartaches and broken dreams and if I had it to do over again I wouldn't change anything. Next time around it might turn out worse.

Sarah Hudson Pierce, who attended Harding University, can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

