With tears streaming down my face, there I was lost in Houston in mid-August 1983.
I kept taking the exits off of the interstate just to escape the nightmare traffic.
With tears streaming down my face, there I was lost in Houston in mid-August 1983.
I kept taking the exits off of the interstate just to escape the nightmare traffic.
I was totally overwhelmed by the drivers who blew their horns and kept shouting at me, while I panicked. I only wished to arrive safely home.
At the age of 35, I felt so helpless, having never driven in the big city. I kept praying to get to Louisiana before the sun went down.
Having been born in the backwoods near Sulphur Springs in 1948, we rode to town in a horse-drawn wagon. Even after moving into town in 1955, I seldom traveled more than ten miles away from home because neither one of my parents ever learned to drive a car.
That day in 1983 flashes so vividly through my mind as if it happened yesterday. We were moving back to Louisiana from Ganado, Texas.
While I prayed to make it through this maze, I was prompted by God to “go into the Kroger store up ahead and ask to speak to the manager.”
Feeling like a scared little girl, I hurried into the Kroger store, on Greens Road, and did just that. Choking back my tears, I begged the manager to have someone drive me the rest of the way out of Houston, pleading, “I am just a little girl who was born in the backwoods of Arkansas.”
He replied, “You are already 17 miles out of Houston,” to which I responded, “It still feels like Houston to me!”
In compliance, he asked one of his sackers to drive me out town and another one to follow us, to bring him back. Also, he told the employee not to accept any pay from me.
While driving my car, Rick asked me where we were moving. When I responded “Plain Dealing, La.,” he replied in total amazement, “You will never believe this but I lived there for about six months while working in the oil fields.”
My 13-year-old daughter, Robin, and I did make it to Plain Dealing before sunset that day.
Though I was exhausted, to the core, I was so grateful to make it there alive, back to my adopted “birthplace,” the first state where I really felt like I belonged, having moved from Vivian, La., in 1981.
As I write this story in 2022, I feel the burning in my shoulder blades, while fighting the traffic that day. I will always know that God nudged me, in a “God wink” moment, to go into that Kroger store on Greens Road to ask for help.
Though there are many things I do not understand, I know that He always steps out of the woodwork, making His presence known, when I need Him most. I feel a peace that passes understanding because I know that Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever and He always gets me to the right place at the right time.
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
