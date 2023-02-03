It was June 21, 1967, 56 years ago, a day I will never forgot, though it took my daughter asking me to tell it to her again that inspired me to share an experience that might save a life!
Nineteen years old, I was at a bus station in Little Rock on the way to get married June 24, when a young man followed me up to the ticket stand and asked me where I was going.
Almost speechless, I replied I was going to Stamps, Ark. The woman behind the desk noticed and asked me to stay and go with her to have coffee.
When it was time to get on the bus, the man followed close behind, boarding the same bus as I did and sitting close to the front, not far from where I sat.
When we arrived at my bus stop, out in the middle of nowhere, he also got off the bus right behind me.
Had it not been for Charles, my future husband, who was waiting to pick me up at four o’clock in the morning, I might not be here today to tell a story that needs to be told, because we never know who might be following us.
As parents, we cannot watch our children close enough because we never know when a kidnapper might be lurking, waiting to snatch a child or adult.
According to a recent study, every 40 seconds a child goes missing somewhere in the United States. There are more than 460,000 missing children each year. Of those missing children, almost 1,500 of them are kidnapped.
Not long ago, it was reported on the evening news that there were two young children, from different families, who were separated from their parents while out in public and were found by total strangers who helped them to be reunited with their parents, which leads me to a point I want to drive home by telling a story of a young girl who wasn’t found for 18 years.
Jaycee Lee Dugard, a kidnap victim, was snatched in 1991, when she was 11 years old, while waiting for her school bus with her stepfather in full view but out of reach.
She was held captive in the kidnapper’s backyard shed for 18 years before she was discovered Aug. 26, 2009. She gave birth to two daughters by the time she was in her early teens.
Having grown up in an abusive orphanage, I endeavor to make the public aware of what often goes on behind closed doors so we won’t blindly support lost causes. I speak for those who have no voice. You can easily find Jaycee on the web, and learn about the cause she supports.
It’s not what happens to us but how we grab hold of it and work it into the canvas of our lives. We each have a story that can make a difference. One way of sharing is by picking up our pens to tell our stories.
The famous motivational speaker, Anthony Robbins, said, “A life worth living is worth recording.”
Your experience may save a child from being kidnapped. We never know how many times God steps out of the woodwork protecting us and helping us share our experiences that may help save another’s life.
A childhood is too precious to be stolen.
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.