There are so many things I could write about – like what it was like not to have electricity or running water, or what it was like to ride to town in a horse-drawn wagon until 1955, or what it was to grow up in an abusive orphanage – but maybe this will perk your interest.
It was in March 2014 that a decision was made by the International Coffee Organization to initiate the first International Coffee Day in March in Milan. Since then, there are too many coffee awareness days to celebrate; let’s just say every day should be a coffee awareness day.
I cherish my fond memory of drinking coffee that goes way back to when I was just able to sit in a high chair. My dad would fill my coffee cup half full with fresh cow’s milk, from the cow he had just milked before we got of bed.
This is as much a tribute to my father as the coffee itself – my father who died when I was 10.
My story isn’t about statistics, but I will add that one survey noted that three-quarters of American adults drink coffee and 53 percent drink at least one cup per day. Unlike myself, I drink at least three big cups every morning.
I must mention that about 25 years ago, I got spoiled when I discovered hazelnut.
Then about five ago years ago, I couldn’t find it in my favorite store so I checked around and couldn’t find it in any of our neighboring stores. I went online and found out how to buy coffee straight from the company. I ordered enough to last at least six weeks. About a year later, I finally I noticed about four or five cans on the shelf.
I bought them all and my children stocked up on it, too, any time our coffee could be found.
You caught me – yes, all three of my children are daily coffee drinkers. My daughter began drinking her share of coffee when she was about 3 years of age, just like me, only coffee and cream.
If you want to have good conversations around the table, keep a pot brewing.
In many ways, one of my dearest friends, the late Joyce Moore, shared so much back-and-forth conversation with me around the table laden with a steaming pot of coffee. She helped me in many ways to to grow and find myself after the age of 30. Coffee helped us to open up and have good conversation and she helped me to trust and be myself.
She always said, “Our friends help us test the waters,” and we did it better over coffee.
“They” say that coffee will stunt a child’s growth. Well, look at me now: At the age of 75, I feel great.
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
