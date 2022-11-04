Scarlett O’Hara, in “Gone With The Wind,” often said “I will think about it tomorrow.”
Scarlett O’Hara, in “Gone With The Wind,” often said “I will think about it tomorrow.”
Tomorrow never comes! Before we know it, tomorrow becomes today, and yesterday is but a fog and tomorrow may never come.
Change can happen so fast that it will literally knock us off our feet!
Today is the only time promised and it may be gone before close of day because we don’t want to accept it but we may soon be on the other side, and just as tragic, our loved ones may go first.
So if you want to make today count do it now. It’s far better than shedding tears of regret when it’s too late to hug, to hold a hand, to reminisce of days past and gone – times that only the two of you can relive in words, in quiet talking, bringing a glow, a sparkle to your loved ones’ eyes and melt your hearts, removing anger, hurt feelings and lost regret of what may never come.
Do it now – so there are no regrets.
If you have sisters or brothers, spend some time with them, whether on the phone or in person, because they are the only ones who grew up in your home, who really knew your parents and have a clue where you are coming from.
If you have no immediate family, reach out, embrace others into your life, because sometimes we can adopt others into our lives in a way that is sometimes closer than the blood that runs through our veins.
We all need somebody – someone to care – someone to take our calls regardless of when they are placed. We need someone who will go out on a limb and form a “two-way loving relationship.”
If you still have secret dreams of what you want to do with your life, write it down, make a goal list, because there’s something special about achieving your dreams even late in life.
You might keep your goal list secret because what Erma Bombeck wrote is still true: “It takes courage to be a dreamer. If you take your dream out of the box and show it to someone they might drop it.”
We need someone to love, something to do and something to hope for. That’s a magic mix.
If you combine someone to love, something to do, something to hope for will come automatically as you care for those people in your life and take time to work on your dreams.
Life is simply too short not to be happy. We should shoot for the stars, and draw others into your life by being open and vulnerable to being hurt!
Making dreams come true is so much better than “living in the gray areas of life knowing neither victory nor defeat,” to paraphrase a quote from President Theodore Roosevelt.
The risk is worth the effort. I’ve been hurt less than I’ve been loved!
I am just grateful for the joy that I possess in being me, knowing that Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever and He always gets me to the right place at the right time even though I might have to tread water from time to time.
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
