Could there be a strong connection between the mind and body or does uncontrolled stress effect our heal? I know the Bible teaches “as a man thinks so he is.”
Being the storyteller that I am, my memories are surreal as my mind flashes back to six summers ago when I boasted to my children that my goal is to live to 100 and walk as fast as I do now. Fast-forward to late one Saturday evening on July 16, 2016.
I had been undergoing an unusually uncontrolled amount of stress which was too personal to share with anyone, especially with a dear older friend I had been visiting with earlier that day. who needed me so much.
I just came in from visiting with this special friend who had been out of town. The strangest sensation went through my being unlike anything I had experienced before. I felt as though my stomach was all tied up in knots. I thought maybe I had picked up a virus or maybe food poisoning but no relief was in sight.
I felt so lethargic that I went straight to bed without taking my routine nighttime medicine. Nothing seemed to matter. I just stayed in bed and kept to myself until the following Tuesday evening when I broke down and told my children who rushed me straight to the hospital.
The diagnosis was simple – a blocked, twisted intestine!
Surgery would follow on July 21st at Willis-Knighton on Airline.
It was major surgery! There was a mass inside my intestine which came back benign.
There’s not much rest to be had on morphine. It’s round-the-clock hearing the monitors going off. The upside to this is that I received the utmost care at the hospital – Dr. Michael Banda, the surgeon, not only told me that God had gotten me there but prayed for me, along with Dr. Royal Becker.
Even though I was really sick and still have a stretch to go, I’m uplifted from that experience in the caring environment with doctors who still believe in prayer!
I drove the nurses crazy. They say morphine does that!
Behaving as though I was the only patient in their care, it did get me moved to a quieter floor. Two of the nurses, Becky and Sarah, each prayed for me one night when I was sleepless!
I’m struggling to find the lesson that I am supposed to be learning in this episode of my life. Just a thought – maybe I shouldn’t brag about how fast I might walk if I reach 100 or maybe I better monitor my priorities.
I’ve thought about Bill Moyer’s book, “Healing and the Mind,” because I know that there is a strong connection between our health and our mind. It’s pretty well recognized that our emotional well being affects our health
In Proverbs 17:22. we are told that “laughter is like medicine to the soul.”
We don’t always know how to articulate what troubles us deep inside.
I know that this life is not forever and that one day we will have a wakeup call that we won’t miss!
I am very grateful that God has always taken care of me. He has always gotten me to the right place at the right time. Without Him, I can do nothing.
It is easier to tell others to give it to God than to actually do it is a lesson we should try to learn which may be a subject for another column.
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.