I am not against God or the Bible. I am opposed to something we can all practice. It’s what I call “church house religion.”
By that I mean “rote religion.” I define rote religion as going through the form, the ritual, just like we learn our ABC’s. I believe rote religion turns people away from God.
The Bible teaches, “They have a form of Godliness but deny the power thereof.”
We can get our religion down to a fine art – a matter of rituals that we go through over and over again, while we punch our time clocks to assure that we will make it to heaven. We become hardened, not realizing that this is not what it is all about.
Church house religion must make the devil laugh! He must jump for joy because he knows that if he can convince us to believe that we must go to church it will become such a drudgery that it will become a form without the fire that causes Christianity to go forth, to reach the lost and dying, like we actually believe there is a mission behind what we are doing.
I believe there is a hunger to go back to simpler times. We can do that one person at a time by caring.
Sarah Hudson Pierce, who attended Harding University, can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
Sarah Hudson Pierce, who attended Harding University, can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.