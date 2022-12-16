Christmas evokes many memories because children thrive on make believe, knowing Santa Claus will come whether they have reason to believe in him or not.

(In 1975, when we lived near Cleveland, Ark., our two older children remember the night that they heard sleigh bells ringing, not knowing it was me pulling out toys from under the house near the spot where the old whiskey still once stood. I was eight months’ pregnant at the time)

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

