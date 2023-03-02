The best gift that we can give ourselves and others, at any time, that will last all year is to pour out stories, knowing that we are all struggling with situations too deep to articulate to others. In doing so, I encourage you to do the same because writing is the greatest therapy I have found to keep me from going completely under. Incidentally, using this gift can completely wash out all of the emotional energy to provide relief.

It’s February 1962. As a 14-year-old girl, I sat on the floor in front of the cast-iron wood stove, inside our unpainted, mostly unheated cabin in the woods near Noel, Mo. As I put the kindling in the stove, I stirred the coals and watched the flame ignite. Looking deep within the fire, I vowed then and there that “I will rise up from whence I came.”

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

