Couples looking to get married on the day of the total solar eclipse next April 8 can do it for free in Russellville at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival planned for that date. Russellville, like Searcy, lies directly in the path of totality for the eclipse.
All a couple needs is a wedding license and whatever they decide to wear. A wedding officiant will be provided to marry them – along with dozens of other couples. Decorations, flowers, wedding cake and a bottle of sparkling fruit drink are all provided at no cost to the bride and groom. The Liverpool Legends, a popular Beatles tribute band, will be performing a song for the couple’s first dance.
