Running for KLIFE
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Angela Ford: Bell Pepper Pizza Rings
- Hutchinson discusses time in office, future plans on ‘Arkansas Week’
- Running for KLIFE
- Running in rain for KLIFE
- Identification markers installed First Ladies Garden, allowing for promotion by state tourism department
- Bald Knob using matching grant to replace windows at senior center
- Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards
- TOP 25: No. 7 Texas edges Rice without suspended coach
Most Popular
Articles
- Faulkner gets 73% of votes to topple incumbent, become next Searcy mayor
- Drug seizures by CADTF over past three months include 56 pounds of fentanyl
- 54-year-old sex offender from Siloam Springs living near Searcy High School arrested Friday
- Unofficial runoff results in White County
- Searcy 59-year-old accused of dragging dog behind truck, shooting another
- Berry Merry moves to Spring Park ice skating pavilion because of rainy forecast Saturday
- Searcy 46-year-old accused of breaking and entering spree with at least 34 victims
- Expanding ARcare
- Arrest warrants
- Searcy committee gets $20,000 in A&P funds to order 50,000 pairs of glasses for 2024 solar eclipse
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.