LEFT: Searcy Rotary Club Executive Secretary Irene Gray (left) and President Nathan Green (right) stand with new member Jack Dunlap, manager of Roller Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy. Dunlap moved to Searcy with his parents and family in 1984 from Des Arc, graduating from Searcy High School in 1986. Dunlap has served as deputy coroner, in civic clubs, churches, the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce and support groups and has served as a guest speaker in schools, colleges and community events. The club has been serving Searcy since 1959 and meets every Tuesday at noon at the Searcy Country Club. RIGHT: State Rep. Les Eaves recently spoke to the Searcy Rotary Club discussing what the Legislature has worked toward and accomplished.
