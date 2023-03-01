Rotarians hear from literacy council

Literacy Council of White County Executive Director Dixie Evans was the guest speaker at the Searcy Rotary Club meeting recently. The club has been serving Searcy since 1959 and meets every Tuesday at noon at the Searcy Country Club.

Literacy Council of White County Executive Director Dixie Evans recently spoke to the Searcy Rotary Club about how the non-profit provides “reading and writing classes along with dyslexia intervention, ESL [English as a Second Language] classes, pre-GED tutoring, work skills classes and more.”

“We also offer computer/digital literacy, health literacy classes, family literacy programs and parent engagement classes,” Evans said.

