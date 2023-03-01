Rotarians hear from literacy council

Literacy Council of White County Executive Director Dixie Evans recently spoke to the Searcy Rotary Club about how the non-profit provides “reading and writing classes along with dyslexia intervention, ESL [English as a Second Language] classes, pre-GED tutoring, work skills classes and more.”
“We also offer computer/digital literacy, health literacy classes, family literacy programs and parent engagement classes,” Evans said.
The organization serves White and Woodruff counties working with adults who “struggle with reading to reach their goals in career and life.”
Evans said 13% of adults in White County and 21% of adults in Woodruff County lack basic literacy skills.
“Over 60% of K-12 students in White County are below grade level in reading and 68% are in Woodruff County,” Evans added. “Low literacy costs the US $225 billion each year due to non-productivity in the workforce, crime and loss of tax revenue.”
The non-profit operates through donations. In 2022, Evans said 42 adults received one-on-one or small group tutoring to improve their reading or English language skills.
“We also had 18 adults participate in family literacy and parent engagement programs,” Evans said.
The literacy council is also the White County affiliate for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a free book-gifting program for children birth through 5 years old.
“More than 15,000 books were mailed to over 1,900 children residing in White County in 2022 through the program,” Evans said.
