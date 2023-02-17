Rotarians hear about historic Black House

Searcy Arts Council Director Debbie Higgs recently spoke to the Searcy Rotary Club about the history of the historic Benjamin Black House located at 300 E. Race Ave.
The Benjamin Black House was completed in 1874 by B.C. Black, “a true Searcy forefather,” Higgs said.
Black was a mercantile business owner, a Civil War captain, mayor of Searcy and served as county sheriff and postmaster. He was also chairman of the Democratic Central Committee. In the 1870s, Black attempted to have a railroad run through Searcy. After failing, Black built a wooden track with two horse-drawn cars to run from Searcy to Kensett to meet the trains.
The Blacks had 11 children born to them that lived in the house. Five of the children married. Lorena was the last surviving child and after her death in 1979 at the age of 101, Dr. and Mrs. Porter Rodgers purchased the house. The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 1974.
The Searcy Arts Council/Art Gallery is now housed in the Black House and has been since the spring of 1999.
“The council is for everyone who appreciates those who are inspired and create beautiful works of art in diverse mediums of expression,” Higgs said. “It's about broadening our own inner imagination and about educating the public how the arts stimulate our local economy.”
Higgs said it is also about mentoring students of all ages and encouraging exploration of the arts.
Art exhibits are featured throughout the year. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday from noon=4 p.m. with free admission.
For more information about the Black House and Art Gallery, call (501) 279-1018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.