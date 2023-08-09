Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- 13-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle early Saturday on Arkansas Highway 36
- Nagasaki marks 78th anniversary of atomic bombing with mayor urging world to abolish nuclear weapons
- Hip-hop was born in the Bronx amid poverty, despair. 50 years later, there's pride, still hard times
- 2 dead in a Russian attack on a Ukrainian city while a blast near Moscow kills 1 and wounds dozens
- Scientists look beyond climate change and El Nino for other factors that heat up Earth
- Special counsel got a search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump's account, documents say
- Millions struggle to pay AC bills in heat waves. Federal aid reaches only a fraction
- Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
Most Popular
Articles
- 13-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle early Saturday on Arkansas Highway 36
- Augusta man jailed after firing seven rounds from pistol inside Searcy hotel room
- Baby box expected to be installed this month at Searcy's Central Fire Station
- White County backs off permit fee, rules for eclipse events; to draw up non-binding resolution instead
- Gathering after 30 years
- 2 found dead in car in Bradford; foul play not suspected
- 'Interstate saturation' included nearly 66 grams of cocaine seized during quarter for CADTF
- Special Olympics Arkansas plans to 'do things a little bit differently' next year
- Searcy officials considering reducing annual street paving project to spend $150,000-plus on downtown sidewalks
- Searcy 55-year-old killed in two-vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 13 on Saturday night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.