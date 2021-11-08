Riverview Junior High has released its first-nine weeks honor. Those named to the list included the following.
All A’s: Landon Allen, Olivia Duran, Rylee Ferren, Weston Gordon, Kalli Hodges, Lilyanna Jones, Christina Lawrence, Kamdyn Meachum, Maysie Minner, Shannon Moore, Esperanza Patterson, Edward Sandoval and Zabrien Williams.
All A’s and B’s: Brooklyn Alexander, Angel Alvarado, Jacee Arnold, Wyatt Baker, Maliyah Banks, Gillian Berry, Aubrelle Brown, Clark Craig, Jailynne Crossen, Marissa Delgado, Taya Dicus, Savannah Dinnwiddie, Christopher France, William Hicks, Dixie Holloway, Devon Homsley, Langston Huddy, Abbylin Jevicky, Brooklyn Jones, Cambry Loyd, Myndon Middleton, Robert Mohr, Heavenly Mosley, Kooper Neal, Tristan Osborne, Brady Patterson, Kyrin Powers, Julianne Ramsey, Rylee Rolett, Rowyn Shanks, Destiny Soto Suarez, Kalel Stone, Kayden Suttles, Logan Warner and Olyvea Whaley.
