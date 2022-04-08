Riverview Junior High School has released its third-nine weeks honor roll. Those named to the list included:
All A’s: Brooklyn Alexander, Landon Allen, Maliyah Banks, Justin Cooley, Jailynne Crossen, Taya Dicus, Olivia Duran, Khloe Engle, Rylee Ferren, Weston Gordon, Adisyn Havener, Kalli Hodges, Lilyanna Jones, Kamdyn Meachum, Myndon Middleton, Maysie Minner, Robert Mohr, Shannon Moore, Brady Patterson, Esperanza Patterson, Kyrin Powers, Zadyn Pruitt, Kalel Stone and Kayden Suttles.
All A’s and B’s: Angel Alvarado, Jacee Arnold, Yareli Bocanegra, Tiara Cannimore, Marissa Delgado, Savannah Dinwiddie, Christopher France, Madison France, London Hicks, William Hicks, Keagan Hodges, Devon Homsley, Talon Hryniewicz, Langston Huddy, Brooklyn Jones, Christina Lawrence, Cambry Loyd, Leelan Martin, Brooklyn Mckee, Heavenly Mosley, Melaisa Murray, Tristan Osborne, Alivia Rainbolt, Julianne Ramsey, Isaac Reynoso, Rylee Rolett, Alondra Sanchez, Edward Sandoval, Destiny Soto Suarez, Lillian Sowell, Bailee Vandiver, Tessa Vaughn, Wyatt Vaughn, Olyvea Whaley, Zaibrien Williams and Johnny Wilson.
