Riverview Junior High School has released its second-nine weeks honor roll. Those named to the list include the following:
All A’s: Landon Allen, Maliyah Banks, Marissa Delgado, Olivia Duran, Rylee Ferren, Weston Gordon, Kalli Hodges, Christina Lawrence, Kamdyn Meachum, Myndon Middleton, Robert Mohr, Shannon Moore, Brady Patterson, Esperanza Patterson and Julianne Ramsey.
All A’s and B’s: Brooklyn Alexander, Angel Alvarado, Jacee Arnold, Yareli Bocanegra, Tiara Cannimore, Justin Cooley, Clark Craig, Taya Dicus, Khloe Engle, Christopher France, Harlee Harmon, Adisyn Havener, London Hicks, William Hicks, Keagan Hodges, Devon Homsley, Talon Hryniewicz, Langston Huddy, Abbylin Jevicky, Brooklyn Jones, Lilyanna Jones, Lily Jungers, Christopher Koscenski, Connor Mccown, Brooklyn Mckee, Makenzie Medler, Maysie Minner, Rhon Mohr, Jayden Monroy, Malisa Murray, Kooper Neal, Tristan Osborne, Sabastian Pacheco, Kyrin Powers, Jada Robinson, Rylee Rolett, Alondra Sanchez, Edward Sandoval, Rowyn Shanks, Destiny Soto Suarez, Lillian Sowell, Kalel Stone, Kayden Suttles, Tessa Vaughn, Wyatt Vaughn, Logan Warner, Vada Weaver, Zaibrien Williams and Johnny Wilson.
