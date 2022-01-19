The Riverview High School Choir has been chosen as one of two choirs to represent Arkansas at the National Festival of States to be held in New Orleans in March.
“Over the past decade, Riverview has been recognized as one of the best choral programs in the state, with hundreds of students selected to the All-Region choirs numerous all-state selections and multiple ‘Best in Class’ distinctions at our annual state choral competitions every year,” choir director Drew Warren said. “This recognition led to our invitation to participate in this festival, where we hope to do an outstanding job representing not only Riverview, but also Searcy and White County.”
Warren said the opportunity comes with a price.
“We currently have 28 students planning to travel with us at a cost of approximately $1,000 per student,” Warren said. “This will cover the cost of all transportation, lodging, tours, concert venues and two meals per day. Although each family will help pay for their child's trip, we are seeking your support to help fund this endeavor and keep the cost affordable for our students, many of whom have limited resources.”
The organization is looking for businesses to donate and will recognize each on a banner that will be displayed, “not only on our trip, but also at every choir performance in the coming years.”
“You will also be listed in the programs given out at our performances,” Warren added.
The size of the business logo will be proportional to the amount of the donation he added, from a 6 by 9 inches for a donation of $100-$249, a 9 by 12 for $250-$499 and a 12 by 18 for a donation of $500 or more.
“We will gratefully accept donations of any amount and assure you that the money you contribute to our choir will go directly to funding our students' New Orleans adventure,” Warren said. “We are so grateful for what our sponsors like you have helped us accomplish over the years. From supporting our annual cheesecake sale to spectacular attendance at our various events throughout the year and so much more, we're immensely grateful to our past, present and future sponsors.”
To make a contribution, call Kathy Thompson at (228) 324-3002. Deadline for donations is Jan. 28, in order to include a logo on the banner.
“Thank you in advance for your sponsorship,” Warren said. “We look forward to representing our local communities and state at this national event.”
For more information, call (501) 279-0540 or email drew.warren@riverviewsd.org.
