“Rise and Shine,” an educational program designed to make summer learning fun and offer kindergarten-fifth-grade students an engaging way to gain academic knowledge between school years, will kick off Tuesday on Arkansas PBS.
The six-week program airing weekdays from 8-11:30 a.m. will feature lessons grounded in Arkansas academic standards and led by Arkansas teachers to reinforce learning in literacy, math, science and social studies following a year of schooling heavily disrupted by the pandemic.
The six-week series will connect students with mini-lessons led by the following Arkansas Teachers of the Year:
- Susanna Post, 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, 3rd-5th-grade math lessons.
- Joel Lookadoo, 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, K-2nd-grade math lessons.
- Stacey McAdoo, 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, 3rd-5th-grade host and K-2nd-grade science lessons.
- Randi House, 2018 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, K-5th-grade literacy lessons.
- Courtney Cochran, 2017 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, K-2nd-grade host and 3rd-5th-grade science lessons.
- Meghan Ables, 2016 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, K-5th-grade social studies lessons
Additionally, each weekday students will be taken on a virtual field trip with partners across the state. Field trips for week one will include:
- Bell Urban Farms to learn about the life cycle of a flower and the importance of bees and butterflies.
- Museum of Discovery to learn about the elements and unique properties of liquid nitrogen.
- Central Arkansas Library System to learn about things besides books that can be checked out from a local library and a quick craft.
- Arkansas 4-H to learn about hiking safety.
- Scott Family Amazeum to learn about candy.
Other special segments throughout the week will include science with “Robbie Rocket'” nutrition information with “Zach Lunch;” fitness through dance in “Time Out With Tay;” and Steve the Music Man literacy music videos.
In addition to broadcasts, the programming will be available on-demand through streaming devices, the Engage Arkansas PBS app and on the Arkansas PBS website.
For more information, visit myarpbs.org/riseandshine.
