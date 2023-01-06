Nicole J. Johnson, dean of students and associate vice president for student affairs at Goucher College, has been named vice president for student life at Rhodes College. She will assume the role Feb. 27.

“We are delighted to have Nicole joining our senior leadership team. She is a dynamic leader who puts students first in everything she does,” Rhodes College President Jennifer Collins said. “Through a national search that produced a very strong group of candidates, Nicole rose to the top.”

