Nicole J. Johnson, dean of students and associate vice president for student affairs at Goucher College, has been named vice president for student life at Rhodes College. She will assume the role Feb. 27.
“We are delighted to have Nicole joining our senior leadership team. She is a dynamic leader who puts students first in everything she does,” Rhodes College President Jennifer Collins said. “Through a national search that produced a very strong group of candidates, Nicole rose to the top.”
Johnson has worked at Goucher College since 2018 in various positions, including associate dean of students for student support and success, interim associate dean of students and assistant dean of students for race, equity and identity.
Johnson’s father, David L. Johnson, was one of the first three African American students to integrate Harding College. A monument in honor of him and the other two students is in front of the administration building. Johnson passed away in 2016, but her mother, Alice Jean Johnson, still resides in Searcy.
“I am happy and excited to join the Rhodes community and partner with President Collins, the talented student life team and faculty, and amazing students on the student experience and making it home,” Johnson said.
Before joining Goucher College, Johnson served as assistant dean and director of the office of student engagement at Elizabeth City State University, community development associate at Virginia Tech and assistant dean in the minority student affairs office at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. In addition, she has held leadership positions in the American College Professional Association.
Johnson is a Ph.D. candidate in the higher education program at Virginia Tech and holds a master’s degree in college student personnel from Arkansas Tech University and a bachelor’s degree in African American World Studies from The University of Iowa.
