The University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall will host L.A. Theatre Works with the true story behind Lucille Ball with “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Ball is regarded as “having paved the way for many of today’s top comediennes while forcing Hollywood to begin dealing with the rising power and influence of women artists both on-screen and behind the scenes.” Her series, “I Love Lucy,” remains one of the “most groundbreaking and influential shows in television history,” per the news release.
Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer – son of “I Love Lucy” creator Jess Oppenheimer – spins the tale of how Ball and Desi Arnaz battled with CBS over the pioneering ideas that changed the face of television. Ball insisted on having Arnaz, her Cuban-born bandleader husband, as her co-star, instead of the All-America leading man preferred by the network.
The couple wanted the show filmed in Hollywood, where they planned to raise a family, not broadcast live from New York like other major television programs of the time. They demanded and won the right to own the show themselves. Their writers incorporated Ball’s real-life pregnancy into the program’s storyline, which was an absolute taboo in 1950s America, resulting in the highest audience share ever recorded.
They also proposed the unheard-of notion of airing “reruns” on the network to accommodate Lucy’s midseason maternity leave – an experiment that ultimately turned the entire industry’s business model on its head.
The show tells all of these stories, and more, with as much “heart and humor as an episode of “I Love Lucy” itself,” the news release read. This radio-style show was written for L.A. Theatre Works, which has been the foremost radio theater company in the U.S. for four decades.
The cast includes Laila Ayad, Ellis Greer, Ozzie Rodriguez, Bill Mendieta, Gerard Marzilli and Tom Virtue, who is also known for his roles on the Academy Award-winning Best Picture, “Green Book,” as well as “The Bonnie Hunt Show,” ABC Family’s “Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Even Stevens.”
“Radio-style theater is a creative treat for the audience and, mixed with the amazing story of Lucy and Desi, will make this show a must-see in our season,” said Amanda Horton, UCA executive director of public performances. “Get ready to learn about the unstoppable career of Lucille Ball and the personal history of her relationship with Desi.”
Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office on Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., online at uca.edu/ reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 or toll-free at (866) 810-0012.
