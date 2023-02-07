The University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall will host L.A. Theatre Works with the true story behind Lucille Ball with “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Ball is regarded as “having paved the way for many of today’s top comediennes while forcing Hollywood to begin dealing with the rising power and influence of women artists both on-screen and behind the scenes.” Her series, “I Love Lucy,” remains one of the “most groundbreaking and influential shows in television history,” per the news release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.