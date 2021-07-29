Reid Simmons is retiring from Centennial Bank after 20 years in banking, according to Justin Lawson, Centennial Bank’s Searcy president.
“Reid has played an intricate role in our success during his time with Centennial,” Lawson said. “All of us will miss working with Reid, but we are excited for him as he transitions to retirement.”
Prior to banking, Reid served in public education for 17 years.
A retirement reception will be held today from 2-4 p.m. at the Searcy-Main Centennial Bank Branch, 1300 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway.
