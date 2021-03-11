Registration for Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week exercise program organized each spring and fall by the cooperative extension service and part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, is now open.
The program's goal is helping Arkansans improve their health. Participation is free, and registration is available online at walk.uada.edu.
“I’d love to see different organizations challenge each other to see who can get the most minutes of exercise,” said Katie Cullum, White County extension agent-family and consumer sciences. “Can you imagine the good we could do if organizations raised money for local nonprofits by exercising?”
Last year, 569 Arkansans participated in the fall 2020 Walk Across Arkansas, logging 993,002 minutes. There were 141 participating teams across 48 counties. Many of those participants reported they had more energy, slept better, controlled stress, strengthened relationships, lost weight or inches and improved their blood panels and blood pressure, according to the extension service.
While mileage has been a focus in the past, this year’s event focuses on minutes and helping participants increase their physical activity.
According to the program, physical activity can lower the risk of early death, coronary heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and some cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exercise also helps with weight loss and weight control and can improve mood and energy level.
It is recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes of exercise per week, and youth need at least 60 minutes of exercise daily.
“If you work full-time, you may need to walk whenever you can, but your team is there to motivate and support you,” Cullum said. “I like to walk in place or lift weights during Zoom meetings. A little team competition can keep members motivated and accountable for doing what they say they’ll do, including raising money.”
To participate, find a few friends to form a team and register at walk.uada.edu. Then, from March 15-May 14, record the amount of time spent walking or getting any other form of exercise. Minutes can be logged online, or contact the area county extension agent for paper forms.
For more information, call (501) 268-5394 or email kcullum@uada.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.