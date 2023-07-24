The Arkansas Humanities Council, an nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, in its partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and the Museum on Main Street, announces the opening of the traveling exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” at the Old Independence Regional Museum in Batesville.
The exhibit opened Friday and will be displayed through Sept. 1. The Arkansas Humanities Council offers the opportunity to view this limited exhibition as part of its mission to promote the exploration and understanding of the humanities in Arkansas.
“The story of democracy is more important now than ever,” Arkansas Humanities Council Executive Director Jama Best said. “This exhibit is reconnecting Arkansans of all ages to the American values that we hold so dear, and we encourage everyone to take the opportunity to experience this limited Smithsonian exhibit so close to home.”
“Voices and Votes” explores democracy as America’s greatest experiment through the eyes of various generations and springboards further discussions about the meaning and importance of democracy.
The exhibit includes historical and contemporary photos along with historical artifacts like campaign and voter memorabilia and protest material. The exhibit also includes educational and archival videos as well as interactive multimedia.
“Voices and Votes” is a traveling exhibit adapted from a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Batesville is the third stop for “Voices and Votes” in Arkansas, following tenures in Little Rock and Blytheville. The exhibit will to travel to multiple locations, including Siloam Springs, Pine Bluff and Magnolia.
The exhibit will be displayed at the Old Independence Regional Museum Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information on “Voices and Votes” or the Arkansas Humanities Council, visit arkansashumanitiescouncil.org.
