The Arkansas Humanities Council, an nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, in its partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and the Museum on Main Street, announces the opening of the traveling exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” at the Old Independence Regional Museum in Batesville.

The exhibit opened Friday and will be displayed through Sept. 1. The Arkansas Humanities Council offers the opportunity to view this limited exhibition as part of its mission to promote the exploration and understanding of the humanities in Arkansas.

