“Reality” is written and directed by Tina Satter adapted from her 2021 stage play titled “Is This A Room” and based on the real-life story of former National Security Agency translator Reality Winner (played by "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney).
The film replays events of the day Winner finds two FBI agents at her home in Augusta, Ga. As an Air Force veteran and yoga instructor, Winner spends the next two hours being questioned about her work as an intelligence contractor, specifically, whether she leaked a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.
While this is a very well-known and widely covered case, I knew virtually nothing about Reality Winner and her story before watching this movie. I’ve heard of her name from seeing it trending on Twitter and always taking note of it because of her unique and kind of awesome name, but I never really looked into why she was trending in the first place. Similarly, I didn’t really known much about this movie, either, before watching so I really went into this completely blind.
And I’m really glad I did because what unfolded before me was a thrilling and tense series of events that made me unable to take my eyes off the screen for the entire 83-minute runtime. The film is very unique because every single word of dialogue is taken from the audio recording released by the FBI of the real-life interrogation of Reality by the two FBI agents who arrived at her house June 3, 2017, after Reality returned home from running errands. Even little noises of coughing, slight bangs in the background or a dog barking that were caught on the tape during the interaction were integrated into the film.
With the film being both based on a stage play and real-life audio recordings, translating that script to film, which is a visual medium, can be tricky, but Satter constantly finds creative ways to keep the story moving and engaging even during boring conversations about dogs or yoga that Reality and the FBI agents actually had during the interaction.
On top of a tense score, Satter uses some clever editing tricks, weaving in photos of the FBI document of the interrogation as well as showing the waves of the audio track during the right moments. She doesn’t do it so much that it becomes distracting, but just enough to remind the audience that every single word in the film was actually said. There is also a clever glitch effect that Satter uses during lines of dialogue that were redacted from the released recording and documents that was genius. She also does a great job blocking each scene.
The entire film basically plays out in real time and takes place entirely at Winner’s home. I’m a sucker for one location films, but for mainstream audiences you have to keep things going to keep them interested, especially when the conversations are not that interesting on paper.
Satter dials up the intensity and awkwardness of each scene, especially in the first half of the film when the characters are outside of Winner’s home while the FBI searches the house. I was kept on the edge of my seat the entire time just wondering what was going on and what the FBI wanted with Winner, but I guess if you knew the story beforehand that would be a different experience.
Sweeney is primarily known for her TV work with HBO shows like "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," neither of which I’ve seen personally so I’ve never really had a proper introduction to her as an actress other than clips I’ve seen online of those shows. Sweeney is amazing here and is largely why this film works as well as it does.
Her character has to not give away too much to the FBI agents while also indicating to the audience her constant rising levels of fear and anxiety throughout her conversation. You really feel for her in this film and she brings a humanity to someone who is, for many, just a name in the headline of an article or news report.
Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis as the two FBI agents who interrogate Winner are also fantastic, particularly Hamilton who has to do a lot with a dorky, but serious role and plays off of Sweeney very well. Hamilton is kind of the “good cop” while Davis is sort of the “bad cop” in their dynamic with Sweeney and both play their parts very well.
Overall, “Reality” is a tense and intriguing look at a little over an hour in the life of a real-life woman whose life was forever changed after that moment. It’s the type of movie that, if you’re like me, makes you want to look up everything about the case immediately. With clever editing, direction and top-notch performances, it’s a film that everyone should check out. “Reality” is currently streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max).
