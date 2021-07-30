The White County Business Expo on Tuesday on the campus of Harding University at the Ganus Activities Center included several new offerings. A job fair was held in cooperation with the Arkansas Division of Workforce Office and the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, which holds the expo. COVID-19 vaccines were offered and administered by the Harding University College of Pharmacy. A vintage car display was another new offering. Door prizes and food samples were included at the event. GR Pike, from the Malvern-Hot Springs area, was the guest speaker. Pike is the former owner/founder of P and P Trucking Inc. in Searcy. He retired in 1996. He spoke about his involvement in The Great Race vintage-car road rally. He is a three-time winner and brought four of his vintage cars to the expo for display.

