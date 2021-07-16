Our lives are filled with many kinds of experiences – some good and some not so good. I must say that God has blessed my life with more great experiences than I can enumerate. Many of us have enjoyed graduations, weddings, children, grandchildren, friendships, etc.
My favorite experience of all took place as a child when I came to know the Lord as my personal Savior. I was saved from my sins at Fifty-Six Missionary Baptist Church in Fifty-Six at the age of 11 and then was baptized in Roasting Ear Creek. Other memorable events include my high school, Bible college and seminary graduations.
When my family moved to Batesville, I joined Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. At the age of 18, I surrendered my life at this church to preach the Gospel, and it was there that I later was married to my wife, Melissia, and eventually ordained to the ministry. All of this happened in March, just in different years. With a March birthday also, I often say that March is my month.
The Bible is filled with examples of people who had some awesome experiences. The first one that comes to mind is Moses at the burning bush as recorded in Exodus 3. The Bible says that the bush burned with fire but it was not consumed. It got Moses’ attention and God called him by name out of the bush. He then commissioned him to lead His people Israel out of Egyptian bondage.
Israel had been enslaved for 400 years. God chose Moses while he was in the desert where he had fled 40 years earlier. In an attempt to deliver God’s people in his own strength, he had killed an Egyptian and he then ran for his life. Moses received his education in the desert for 40 years. There were times I thought it might take me that long to get my degree from seminary, but somehow I managed to complete it in three years.
My call to the ministry certainly was not as dramatic as that which Moses experienced, but it was just as real and life-changing. The first thing God told Moses to do was to take his shoes off because he was on holy ground. It sounds to me like Moses may have been from Arkansas because he immediately took off his shoes. Ha!
As we continue to read this story, we find that Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt in dramatic fashion when God parted the Red Sea and Israel went across on dry land. What an awesome day in the life of God’s people! It was a miracle and a complete act of God.
This is a beautiful picture of God’s call to salvation on one’s life. By a simple act of faith we answer this call. It is the Lord Who parts the deep waters of our sin and gives eternal salvation of the soul. It is the most important and wonderful experience one will ever have in this life.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
