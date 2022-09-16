There are many things in life that we are better off without – cancer, diabetes, heart disease, mumps and measles to name a few. There is one Person, however, that we can’t afford to be without in this life, or after this life, and that is the Lord Jesus Christ. The worst place to be on this earth (and more so after we leave this earth) is without Jesus.

The songwriter, Mylon LeFevre, in the song titled, “Without Him,” said it well: “Without Him I could do nothing; without Him I’d surely fail; without Him I would be drifting, like a ship without a sail. Without Him I I would be dying; without Him I’d be enslaved; without Him life would be hopeless, but with Jesus, thank God, I’m saved!” The chorus brings it home to each of us, “Jesus, O Jesus, do you know Him today? Please don’t turn Him away. O Jesus, O Jesus, without Him, how lost I would be!”

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

