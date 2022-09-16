There are many things in life that we are better off without – cancer, diabetes, heart disease, mumps and measles to name a few. There is one Person, however, that we can’t afford to be without in this life, or after this life, and that is the Lord Jesus Christ. The worst place to be on this earth (and more so after we leave this earth) is without Jesus.
The songwriter, Mylon LeFevre, in the song titled, “Without Him,” said it well: “Without Him I could do nothing; without Him I’d surely fail; without Him I would be drifting, like a ship without a sail. Without Him I I would be dying; without Him I’d be enslaved; without Him life would be hopeless, but with Jesus, thank God, I’m saved!” The chorus brings it home to each of us, “Jesus, O Jesus, do you know Him today? Please don’t turn Him away. O Jesus, O Jesus, without Him, how lost I would be!”
Jesus gave the summary of this subject in John 15:5 when He said, “Without Me, you can do nothing.” We often like to think we can do a lot on our own, but it just is not so. Let’s consider now several things the Bible specifically brings to our attention that we cannot do without Him.
In Acts 17:28, we find that we cannot have physical or spiritual life without Him, “For in Him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain of your own poets have said, For we are also His offspring.” If it were not for our Lord, even our bodies would not function correctly.
Jesus said in John 10:10, “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” He continues in John 10:28, “And I give unto them eternal life, and they shall never perish.” He is the way, the truth and the life (John: 14:6). Paul simply said in Colossians 3, “... Christ, Who is our life.”
As we observe Ephesians 1:7, we see that we could not have redemption from sin apart from Jesus, “In Whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.”
As Christians we find also that we cannot bear fruit in our lives without Christ. Jesus said in John 15:4, “Abide in Me, and I in you; as the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in Me.” The Lord expects us as His representatives here on earth to bear spiritual fruit as we influence others for Him.
Without Him we would find ourselves at a loss to understand Scripture. Jesus said in John 14:26, “But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, Whom the Father will send in My name, He shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.”
Finally, we are reminded that without Him we could not get our prayers answered. Jesus tells us in John 14:13, “And whatsoever ye shall ask in My name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son.”
Don’t live your life without Him, and don’t leave this life without Him.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.