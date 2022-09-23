The worst thing a person could experience is not loss of a job, lost of health, loss of wealth or even death itself. The most tragic life one could experience is to live and die without Christ. Before salvation, when I came to the realization that I was a sinner accountable to God, I was without Christ in my sinful, fallen state; and so is all mankind.
The Apostle Paul described this state of our earthly life in Ephesians 2:12, “That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world.” In reality, there are only two groups of people in the world today – those who have Christ and those without Him.
The good news is no one without Christ has to remain in that condition. God gives us the opportunity to come to Christ by faith, confessing our sin and receiving Him into our lives as Savior and Lord, thereby obtaining everlasting life.
Last week, we considered a number of things the Bible tells us we cannot do without Him and we want to explore that thought and truth further today.
Let’s notice first that without Christ we would have no acceptable sacrifice for sin. We find in Hebrews 10:12, “But, this man (Jesus) after He had offered one sacrifice for sins forever, sat down on the right hand of God.” We cannot be saved from sin by what we do, but only by what Jesus did for us at Calvary.
We see also that without Him we could not live a life acceptable to God. 1 John 1:7 tells us, “But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanseth us from all sin.” It has been said that we should keep a short account with God. This is possible for us as His children as we confess our sins and He is faithful to forgive us and cleanse us from all unrighteousness (1 John 1:9).
As we look further into Scripture, we find that we cannot serve Him effectively without His power in our lives. The Apostle Paul reminds us in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth Me.” Hebrews 12:28 elaborates on this, “Wherefore we, receiving a kingdom which cannot be moved, let us have grace (of our Lord), whereby we may serve God acceptably, with reverence and godly fear.”
Without question, it is impossible to die properly and peacefully without Him. The Apostle Paul gives us these precious words in Revelation 14:13, “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth; yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.”
Finally, we see that we cannot be resurrected from the dead never to die again without Him. I Corinthians 15 tells us that believers in Christ will live forever in a new body and in a new home called Heaven. Jesus said in John 14 that He was going away to prepare for us a home where we would live with Him in Heaven forever. It doesn’t get any better than this!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
