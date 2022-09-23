The worst thing a person could experience is not loss of a job, lost of health, loss of wealth or even death itself. The most tragic life one could experience is to live and die without Christ. Before salvation, when I came to the realization that I was a sinner accountable to God, I was without Christ in my sinful, fallen state; and so is all mankind.

The Apostle Paul described this state of our earthly life in Ephesians 2:12, “That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world.” In reality, there are only two groups of people in the world today – those who have Christ and those without Him.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

