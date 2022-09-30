One of the greatest gifts we as humans possess is the power of choice. We all make a multitude of choices every day of our lives, many without even thinking about it. We decide what time we wake up, what color of clothing we wear, what food we will eat, and our more serious options may include what kind of vehicle we wish to drive, where we will live, where we will work, the person we will marry, which church we will attend, etc.
I doubt that most of us ever stop to realize where this wonderful gift of the power of choice, the human will, comes from. The Bible teaches us that mankind was created in the image and in the likeness of his Creator, the eternal God of Heaven (Genesis 1:26). The God Who created us allows us to make innumerable choices from day to day and, most importantly, allows us to choose for ourselves our eternal destiny and eternal destination.
From Genesis, we find that God created the first man, Adam, and his wife, Eve, and gave them the ability to choose to obey Him (God) or disobey Him. Because of Adam’s choice to disobey God, which caused death to pass upon all mankind (Romans 5:12), the greatest need and the best choice of all mankind is to accept Jesus Christ as our personal Savior from our sins by faith in Him, and as Lord of our lives.
The Bible tells us that God wills for “all” mankind to be saved, but He leaves the choice of our personal salvation up to us. We see this in II Peter 3:9 where Peter speaks of the return of our Lord to this earth, “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that ‘any’ should perish, but that ‘all’ should come to repentance.”
The inclusiveness of “every” person ever born is made clear in John 1:9, “That (Light, Jesus) was the true Light which lighteth ‘every’ man (person) that cometh into the world.” That love verse of all verses, John 3:16, reinforces this truth in the words, “... that ‘whosoever’ believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Throughout all the Bible we see that God loves “all” humanity and He desires to save “all” who will receive His Son Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord, but each of us must make that decision. In Romans 10:13, we read, “For ‘whosoever’ shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
After recording God’s invitation for all to come and reason with Him having their sins washed white as snow, Isaiah, the prophet, wrote these words in Isaiah 1:19-20, “If ye be ‘willing’ and obedient ye (you) shall eat the good of the land; but if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword.”
Jesus asked the crippled man at the Pool of Bethesda, “Wilt thou be made clean?” He was simply asking, “Will you let me make you whole?” Jesus said in Revelation 22:17, “The Spirit and the bride (the church) say. Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst (thirsty) come. And ‘whosever will,’ let him take of the water of life (Jesus) freely.”
The preacher, J. Vernon McGee, delivering a message on radio said concerning salvation, “God has a vote, the devil has a vote and you cast the deciding vote.” God allows us to cast the deciding vote.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
