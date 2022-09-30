One of the greatest gifts we as humans possess is the power of choice. We all make a multitude of choices every day of our lives, many without even thinking about it. We decide what time we wake up, what color of clothing we wear, what food we will eat, and our more serious options may include what kind of vehicle we wish to drive, where we will live, where we will work, the person we will marry, which church we will attend, etc.

I doubt that most of us ever stop to realize where this wonderful gift of the power of choice, the human will, comes from. The Bible teaches us that mankind was created in the image and in the likeness of his Creator, the eternal God of Heaven (Genesis 1:26). The God Who created us allows us to make innumerable choices from day to day and, most importantly, allows us to choose for ourselves our eternal destiny and eternal destination.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

