Soon after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America, when planes crashed into the twin towers in New York City, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, I remember the question was asked, "Where was God at this time?" The answer is quite simple. He was where He has always been — on His throne ruling over the affairs of men.
This, in my opinion, was a foolish question considering America had taken Bible reading and prayer out of our government school system and our society had tried to totally remove God's name from the public arena. However, it still wanted the blessings of the God it had rejected.
Let's consider now this question, "Where is the Lord?" The Bible has the answer to this all-important question and the background for it is found in II Kings 2:14. In this passage of Scripture we read, "And he (Elisha) took the mantle of Elijah that fell from him, and smote (struck) the waters, and said, 'Where is the Lord God of Elijah?' And when he also had smitten the waters, they parted hither (left) and thither (right): and Elisha went over (to the other side of Jordan)."
God's prophet, Elijah, was about to be called to heaven, and Elijah's servant, Elisha, knew it. Therefore, Elisha asked a favor of Elijah that he would allow a double portion of his spirit to fall on him. Elisha desired to be a man of God with the same spirit and power of Elijah, his mentor. Elijah promised that Elisha would have his request granted if Elisha would see him when he was taken to heaven.
As Elijah rose to heaven in a chariot of fire, sure enough Elisha witnessed it and the mantle of Elijah fell upon Elisha. Elisha took the mantle and approached the brink of the Jordan River. He struck the river with Elijah's mantle and cried, "Where is the Lord God of Elijah?" The river parted and Elisha walked through to the other side on dry ground.
Today, we, too, sometimes ask, "Where is the Lord?" The Bible tells us, first of all, that Jesus is at the right hand of God making intercession for us (Hebrews 7:25). Jesus is praying for us! We find also that He is in the assembly of the saints. Jesus said where two or three people are gathered together in His name, He would be in the midst of them (Matthew 18:20). When we are going through the floods and flames of our trials and sufferings, He promises, "I will be with thee" (Isaiah 43:2).
We find Him also in the pages of the Holy Scriptures for He says they testify of Him (John 5:39). He is with us and in us (John 14:17) and works through us to accomplish His work in this world. Paul tells us in Acts 17:27-28 that He is not far from every one of us "for in Him we live, and move, and have our being."
He is near to us when we draw near to Him (James 4:8). It has been said that the Lord is as close as the mention of His name. Romans 10:13 tells us, "Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord, shall be saved." The song by Gary Paxton simply puts it, "He was there all the time; waiting patiently in line."
Where is the Lord in your life today? Is He in your heart and is He on the throne of your heart? That is where He desires to be. He imparts eternal life and makes life here and now truly worthwhile.
