While a youth growing up in Mountain View, a somewhat humorous event took place one spring day. I recall a deck of black clouds that surrounded our house in the shape of a box. The storm that followed brought high winds and large hail stones and my dad was concerned that the hail might knock holes in our tin roof. We didn’t own any helmets, but my dad, being a construction worker, had a hard hat.
I cannot recall who got to wear Dad’s hard hat, but I will never forget how comical the rest of us looked. Dad had insisted that everyone be protected so there we were parading around with Mom’s pots and pans on our heads. Needless to say, we were a sight to behold!
In Acts 27, the Apostle Paul was in a ship at sea during a violent storm. We are told in this chapter that the day they sailed the south winds blew softly. Not long after, however, there arose a tempestuous wind called Eurocyldon. This was a storm of all storms, very severe and dangerous. As we read this story recorded in Scripture, I believe we will see that Paul remembered some things we need to remember when we are going through the storms and trials of life.
First of all, Paul remembered to not give up hope. The Scripture tells us that those on the ship with Paul gave up all hope that they might be saved. The Lord had told Paul that all of them would be safe although the ship would be destroyed. We must always remember that where Jesus is, there is hope.
A second thing Paul remembered was that prayer was his greatest resource. The Bible says in verses 21-24, “But after long abstinence, Paul stood forth in the midst of them.” He then told them, “There stood by me this night the angel of God ... saying fear not, Paul: ... God hath given thee all these that sail with thee.” Let us remember that prayer is our greatest resource, too, as we seek His grace to help in our time of need.
Another thing Paul remembered was to Whom he belonged. He spoke of God, saying, “Whose I am, and Whom I serve.” Paul knew he belonged to God and that he was in God’s hand.
We find, too, that Paul remembered that God watches over his own. Paul told those who sailed with him that God had promised not one hair would fall from the head of any of them.
Paul remembered, too, that God had a divine plan for his life and the storm would not thwart that plan. He told Paul, “Thou must be brought before Caesar.” God has a divine plan for each of His children and He will have His way in the storms and trials we face in this life. He will always have our best interest at heart.
As we look further at this Scripture, we see that Paul remembered God would always honor His Word (Verse 34). Everything God promises will come to pass.
A final thing Paul remembered was that the Lord was in control of the storm as well as the soft winds (Verse 44). We need to always remember that God is in control and all things will work together for good for those who love God (Romans 8:28). When the storms of life come, remember.
