This Sunday, Christians will celebrate one of the greatest and most glorious events in human history – the day we call Easter.
I am somewhat familiar with how we got the traditions of Easter that we observe in America today. I am aware of the pagan worship of the the fertility goddess, the Easter bunny, the eggs, mother earth, etc. (By the way, who ever heard of a bunny who could lay eggs? Certainly the chickens, ducks and other birds have never known of such a thing!)
The reality and truth is Easter (Passover) in the New Testament is all about Jesus and His rising from the dead on the third day after the crucifixion, not “here comes Peter Cottontail jumping and bumping down the bunny trail” (my version).
Jesus experienced the longest day and longest night of His life on this earth just before He was crucified on the cross to pay for our sins. He was brought to Pilate’s judgment hall, falsely accused. He was spit upon, cursed, beaten, stripped naked, bruised, blooded, forsaken by the Father – God, betrayed and denied by those He loved so very much.
He cried to His Father, “My God, My God, why hast Thou forsaken Me (Matthew 27:46)?” He then declared His work of salvation finished and yielded His Spirit to God. There was darkness upon the face of the earth for six hours. After three days and nights in the grave, thank God, morning came. The living Savior arose from the dead, praise God. He lives! He Lives! He lives forevermore.
What really happened when morning (resurrection morning) came? Matthew 28: 1-7 tells us that as it began to dawn toward the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of Jesus were the first ones to go to the tomb to anoint His body and pay their respects to Him. They heard the great news from the angel that, “He is not here: for He is risen, as He said. Come see the place where the Lord lay.”
There were several things that happened on that first Easter morning that I now relate. First, when morning came, Light (Jesus) conquered darkness. John 1:5 states, “And the Light (Jesus) shineth in darkness, and the darkness comprehended (overtook) it not.” The Light of Jesus still conquers the darkness of sin today.
We see, too, when morning came, that Life conquered death. Jesus said in John 11:25, “I am the Resurrection and the Life: he that believeth in Me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.”
We find also that salvation conquered sin and He bought our salvation by His own blood: “So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many (Hebrews 9:28).”
Next, we note that the Savior conquered Satan. I John 3:8 tells us He was manifested “that He might destroy the works of the devil.” When morning came, we find that love also conquered hate. Jesus cried out in Luke 23:14, “Father forgive them for they know not what they do.”
Finally, on that first Easter morning, hope conquered despair. We find from I Corinthians 15:19 that “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.” But Jesus purchased hope after this life as the song “Beyond the Cross” by Mosie Lister words it, “Beyond the cross is a tomb that is empty. You won’t find Me there anymore; and beyond the tomb is life everlasting and hope forevermore.”
It is all ours for the claiming. A very blessed Easter to all.
