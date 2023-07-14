Someone 145 years ago had a passion to establish a gospel-preaching church at Russell, and we will be celebrating our anniversary this month on July 23. Can you imagine the souls that have been saved and the lives that have been impacted positively over almost a century and a half? I am so blessed to be in my eighth year of pastoring here, and God is not finished blessing His work.
The ministry here is just one of many that have been alive and well for many, many years in Arkansas and across our nation. I am aware of a good number of churches right here in our state, as well as other states, established over a century ago – several that have passed the 150-year milestone. What passion! How we praise the Lord for every Bible-preaching ministry across our great land and throughout the world!
We preachers strive for and pray that our first passion will be to love and please our Lord. Sometimes this means we will displease a lot of other people. It was Jesus Who said, “If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you” (John 15:18). Many are the Christ rejectors whom the devil has blinded and whom we seek to bring to the Savior.
At the same time, it means there’s no way God won’t enable us to bless a lot of people if we are successful in pleasing the One Who called us. The same is true not only of the clergy but of every Christian.
Now I am not feeling one bit negative as I pen these words. How amazed and encouraged I am at the people I meet personally every week and hear of in the different news outlets who are promoting righteousness and the cause of Christ in our world! Thank you, Lord!
Our next priority should be our own families. While we get caught up in ministry, we are reminded of the words of Ephesians 6:4 where fathers are instructed to teach their children and to “bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.” In other Scriptures, mothers are admonished to do the same. Joshua set the example when he said in 24:15, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” This is an exhortation that applies to every Christian, not just to those called to special ministry.
A third priority for ministers would be keeping people out of hell and leading them to the saving knowledge of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ – whether they be family or the world at large. Every saved person is called to the ministry of influencing people for salvation and Heaven.
God gives a passion, too, for teaching those who have been saved “to observe all things I {Jesus have commanded you” (Matthew 28:20) that they might “grow in grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (II Peter 3:18). Every person who knows Jesus as Savior has the privilege and, yes, the responsibility of disciplining new believers, leading them to the discovery of the great riches they have in Christ both in this life and in the Heaven to come.
Finally, what about the end of our time here on earth? Do we have a passion for finishing well our Christian race? Paul said in II Timothy 4:7-8, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness.”
I Corinthians 2:9 assures us, “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.”
Revelation 14:13 tops it off for us, “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labors; and their works do follow them.”
How’s our passion? It will be worth it all when we see Christ.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
