Someone 145 years ago had a passion to establish a gospel-preaching church at Russell, and we will be celebrating our anniversary this month on July 23. Can you imagine the souls that have been saved and the lives that have been impacted positively over almost a century and a half? I am so blessed to be in my eighth year of pastoring here, and God is not finished blessing His work.

The ministry here is just one of many that have been alive and well for many, many years in Arkansas and across our nation. I am aware of a good number of churches right here in our state, as well as other states, established over a century ago – several that have passed the 150-year milestone. What passion! How we praise the Lord for every Bible-preaching ministry across our great land and throughout the world!

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

