‘Death and life are in the power of the tongue,” according to the Word of God in Proverbs 18:21. Most of us speak many words in a 24-hour period and it would be well for us to remember that Jesus said we would have to give an account of every idle word we speak.

The words of Jesus are life-giving words, for He said, “The words I speak unto you they are Spirit and they are life” (John 6:68). As we consider the words of Jesus, let us remember that one of the names of Jesus is the Word of God (John 1:1, 3 and 14). The life-giving words of Jesus truly are wonderful words, and they produce wonderful results.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

