‘Death and life are in the power of the tongue,” according to the Word of God in Proverbs 18:21. Most of us speak many words in a 24-hour period and it would be well for us to remember that Jesus said we would have to give an account of every idle word we speak.
The words of Jesus are life-giving words, for He said, “The words I speak unto you they are Spirit and they are life” (John 6:68). As we consider the words of Jesus, let us remember that one of the names of Jesus is the Word of God (John 1:1, 3 and 14). The life-giving words of Jesus truly are wonderful words, and they produce wonderful results.
When we describe something as being wonderful, we are saying that it is marvelous and causes wonder. When Jesus returned to His hometown of Nazareth as recorded in Luke 4, He went into the synagogue, where He read from the book of Isaiah and then preached to the congregation. Verse 4 tells us, “And all bare Him witness, and wondered at the gracious words which proceeded out of His mouth.”
In many Scriptures, we see the effect of the wonderful words of Jesus and we want to consider several of these. His words have the power to change our lives and our eternal destination. It is the words of Jesus that convict us of our sin. They show us that we are sinners in need of a Savior and that He is that Savior. In John 14:6, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”
The words of our Lord also bring us to conversion. In Psalms 19:7, we read, “The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul; the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple.” In Mark 4:12, Jesus said that those who would not hear his words would not be converted. He warns in Matthew 18:3, “Except ye be converted and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of Heaven.”
God’s Word also produces cleansing of our personal sin. In John 15:3, Jesus said, “Now are ye clean through the word which I have spoken unto you.” We read in Psalm 119:9, “Wherewithal (or how) shall a young man cleanse his way? By taking heed thereto according to Thy word.”
As we look further into Scripture, we find that the Word of God brings comfort and peace to us in sorrow and affliction. David said in Psalm 119:50, “This is my comfort in my affliction, for Thy Word hath quickeneth me.” Jesus assured His disciples (and the promise extends to us today), “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you.”
Next, we find that these wonderful words have the ability to correct us and keep us on the right path. II Timothy 3:16 tells us, “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.”
Scripture also conforms us into the image of Christ. Paul admonishes us in Romans 12:2, “And be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.” The Bible is constantly changing and transforming us as we read it, meditate upon it and apply it in our daily lives.
Finally, these words condition us for works of service as found in II Timothy 2:15, “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the Word of truth.” In Chapter 3 and Verse 17, we find that Scripture thoroughly furnishes us “unto all good works.” It is His Word that completely equips us to serve our Lord.
These wonderful words bring us to Christ, make our lives worth the living and fit us for Heaven. What wonderful words!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
