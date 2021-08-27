The greatest truth known to mankind is that God loved this sinful world so much He gave His son, Jesus, to go to the cross and die for our sins. Jesus was put in a borrowed tomb and, three days later, He arose from the grave so that we could know Him and be saved or born again.
Every precious drop of His blood was Jesus saying to us, “I love you this much.” As a matter of fact, we have noted that the Bible describes His blood as “precious” (I Peter 1:18-19). Since Jesus shed His blood for us over 2,000 years ago, what does His shed blood do for us today?
First, it brings us peace with God. In Colossians 1:20, Paul had this to say, “And having made peace through the blood of His cross, by Him, to reconcile all things unto Himself; by Him, I say, whether they be things in earth, or things in Heaven.” Our peace with God comes through the Lord Jesus Christ.
The Scriptures teach us that without the blood of Christ, mankind is at enmity with God and therefore is without God. There is peace through the power of the cross of Christ.
A second thing we see that the blood of Christ does is give us perfect standing with God. In Romans 5:9, Paul tells us, “Much more then, being now justified by His blood, we shall be saved from wrath through Him.” It is through His blood that we are justified by faith. It has been said that our standing with God after salvation is “just as if we had never sinned.”
The blood of Christ also sanctifies the believer when we accept Jesus as Savior and Lord and empowers us to serve Him acceptably. In Hebrews 13:12, we see this truth, “Wherefore, Jesus also, that He might sanctify the people with His own blood, suffered without (outside) the gate.” If we yield ourselves to the Holy Spirit, Paul said that sin shall not have dominion over us which makes us clean vessels to be used in His service (Romans 6:14).
Another thing the blood of Christ does is produce spiritual life and growth as seen in John 6:53-57. In this Scripture, His body is described as “meat” and His blood is described as “drink.” Jesus says that if we do not partake of these, we have no life in us. However, if we claim the blood of Christ and the sacrifice of His body on Calvary for our salvation, we have eternal life and we dwell in Him as He dwells in us.
The precious blood of Christ also will enable the tribulation saints to overcome the wicked one on earth. We read in Revelation 12:11, “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony.”
Finally, the blood of Christ gives us boldness before God as we find in Hebrews 10:19 and 22, “Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus ... let us draw near (to God) with a true heart in full assurance of faith. ...”
The chorus of the song, “Without the Blood” by Mrs. Jean Drewett seems to sum it all up, “Without the blood, I’d never know my Savior. Without the blood, I’d be lost eternally, and without the blood, I’d never go to Heaven. Thank you Jesus for each drop you shed for me.”
