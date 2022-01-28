Yes, the first few weeks of 2022 have slipped quickly away, but it still is not too late to take inventory of any or every area of our lives. There are various opinions concerning the making of New Year’s resolutions. I, personally, choose to refer to this as taking inventory of our personal life and I feel it should be done more than once a year.
I recall during my teen years a young lady asking me, “Bro. Randy, what is the Lord going to do with your life?” Try as I may, I cannot recall my actual verbal response, but I will never forget my inner reaction, “She really believes God can do something specific with my life. Wow!”
Well, nearly a decade later, after having answered God’s call on my life to preach the Gospel and having finished Bible college, I married that young lady. Who would ever have thought? (At that time, neither of us, that’s for sure!) Nevertheless, God used that question to jar me into considering His claims on my life.
All of us make decisions each day. Many of the decisions we make are not really a big deal. A billion years from now in eternity, it really won’t matter what clothes we chose to wear, what food we ate or which route we drove to work on any given date. However, when it comes to spiritual matters, it is of grave importance how we answer the question, “What shall I do?” It is amazing, when we look at Scripture, how many people are recorded asking, “What shall I do?”
One such instance with which many of us are familiar is the story of Pilate just before the crucifixion of Jesus. Four times when Jesus was brought before Pilate, the governor, by the Jewish mob, he told them that no fault had been found in Jesus (Luke 23:4, 14, 15, 22).
When the mob demanded that Barabbas, a murderer, be released instead of Jesus, Pilate asked them, “What shall I do then with Jesus which is called Christ?”
Their answer was, “Crucify Him.” The crowd further threatened Pilate, “If Thou let this man (Jesus) go, Thou art not Caesar’s friend.” Three of the Gospels record that Pilate then scourged (violently beat) Jesus and released Him to be crucified. That day when faced with the gravest decision of his life, Pilate made a spiritually fatal decision. He rejected the Savior!
As we look further in the Bible, we find the story of “a certain rich man” whose ground brought forth such bounty he had not enough storage space to hold his produce. In Luke 12:17, he asked, “What shall I do?” He decided to pull down his barns and build bigger ones. Verse 20 and 23 relates, “And I will say to my soul, ‘Soul, thou has much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink and be merry.’ But God said unto him, ‘Thou fool, this night shall thy soul be required of thee.’”
What a sad mistake this man made about his soul’s eternal destiny! Someone has observed that he confused his earthly existence with his soul. He chose to trust in his riches instead of God and the verdict of God was that he was not “rich toward God.”
In Acts 9, we have the record of the conversion of Saul the persecutor (who had Christians killed) to Paul the Apostle. When Paul gave his testimony of salvation in Acts 20:10, he said that he asked, “What shall I do, Lord.” From that day, God led him into a life of total dedication and service, even martyrdom.
In our service this past Sunday morning, a teenager walked the aisle and said to me, “Preacher, I need to be saved. I have never asked Jesus into my heart to be my Savior.” He was gloriously saved and Jesus will gloriously save you if that is what you need to do in 2022. Child of God, if you need to ask Him for new anointing and new passion for His service in 2022, He will do that, too.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
