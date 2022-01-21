The prophet Isaiah lived over 700 years before Jesus came to earth and he “saw” the birth of the Christ Child some 750 years before He was born of a virgin woman named Mary in the little town called Bethlehem.
In Isaiah 7:14 we read these words, “Therefore the Lord Himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a Son and shall call His name Immanuel (which means ‘God with us’).” This prophecy was fulfilled as we know when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea.
Isaiah also saw a soon-coming event to take place which we call the second coming of Christ and His 1,000-year reign on earth. Isaiah 9:6 tells us, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.” And the next verse says, “Of the increase of His government and peace there shall be no end.” When our Lord comes back to this earth, He will come back as the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
We find in Isaiah 53 that Isaiah saw our Lord as God’s suffering Savior, suffering substitute and suffering servant. What was it exactly that Isaiah saw as described in this passage of Scripture?
God’s suffering servant was seen by Isaiah as despised of men. Verse 3 tells us, “He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from Him; He was despised, and we esteemed Him not.” Scripture says that He came unto His own, the nation of Israel, and His own did not receive Him.
In Verse 6, Isaiah saw the suffering servant as wounded, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned everyone to his own way; and the Lord hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all.” The word “laid” as used here means “to crush.” God literally crushed the sins of the whole world upon the Savior.
The prophet saw also the suffering servant cut off. Verse 8 records, “He was taken from prison and from judgment: and who shall declare His generation? For He was cut off out of the land of the living: for the transgression of my people was He stricken.”
Isaiah saw the suffering servant satisfied the demand of God for a sinless sacrifice, “He (God the Father) shall see the travail of His (Christ’s) soul, and shall be satisfied: by His knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many, for He shall bear their iniquities (Verse 11).”
Finally, Isaiah saw the suffering servant exalted, “Behold, my servant shall deal prudently, He shall be exalted and extolled, and be very high.” Christ met God’s penalty for sin on the cross for every person who will accept Him. He then was exalted to the right hand of the Father.
Where would all of us be without Isaiah 53? Thank God He died for you and me.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
