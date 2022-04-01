Most of us as children growing up were taught to always tell the truth. I know I certainly was, and I hope the same is true for you as well. The sad reality today is that the truth is often hard to find. Philosophers for centuries have asked and tried to answer the age-old question, “What is truth?” Much of our society today struggles not only with knowing what the truth is, but sadly also with telling the truth!
The Old Testament prophet Isaiah described our current society well when he said, “And judgment is turned away backward, and justice standeth afar off: for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter” (Isaiah 59:14). The next verse starts with, “Yea, truth faileth.”
I’m afraid this condition Israel was in sounds familiar with our country; yes, even our world in 2022. Some people and especially many of our politicians, not all, have trouble speaking the truth. We find it refreshing when we have leaders who all willing to tell us the truth no matter what the situation is.
Did you know that some 2,000 years ago, Pilate, the Roman governor, asked our Lord Jesus as recorded in John 18:38, “What is truth?” If we truly want to know what truth is, we don’t need to go to philosophy, education, science, politics or history of mankind. We will only find it in the word of God. Jesus said it plainly, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me (John 14:6).”
We are told in the Scriptures also that Jesus has given believers the Holy Spirit to guide and lead us into all truth (John 16:13). Our Lord told the sinful woman at the well, “They that worship Him must worship Him (God) in Spirit and in truth (John 4:24).”
It is sad that we have taken the “Truth” – the Word of God – out of our public education system and have exchanged it for Darwin’s “theory” of evolution. This theory Darwin himself denounced before he died, according to a very devout Christian lady and a close family friend. Naturally, atheists for years have tried to refute this story. Nevertheless, I’ve never understood why it’s OK to teach one man’s “theory” and not be able to teach “the truth” of Jesus Christ in our public schools. I realize some would say, “We don’t want religion taught in our schools.” To this I would respond that atheism is definitely a religion.
In the days of Christopher Columbus, it was believed that the world was flat. But Columbus read in the Bible that the Earth was round and he sailed away without any harm and never fell off the “edge” of the Earth. Science said that the bumblebee cannot fly but, bless his heart, the little bee doesn’t know that and he flies anyway.
Romans 3:4 tells us, “Let God be true and every man a liar.” Psalm 119:160 assures us, “Thy word is true from the beginning.” What is truth? Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. Find Him and you will find truth.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
