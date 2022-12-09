In America, it is virtually impossible to ignore what is probably the most celebrated season of the year. The familiar and festive sights and sounds are almost everywhere. Beautiful decorations are in abundance and it seems Christmas carols testifying of the birth of the Christ Child can be heard wherever we go.

The encyclopedia says Christmas is the annual Christian celebration on Dec. 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. It is noted also that the exact date of Christ’s birth is unknown as most of us realize.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

