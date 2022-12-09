In America, it is virtually impossible to ignore what is probably the most celebrated season of the year. The familiar and festive sights and sounds are almost everywhere. Beautiful decorations are in abundance and it seems Christmas carols testifying of the birth of the Christ Child can be heard wherever we go.
The encyclopedia says Christmas is the annual Christian celebration on Dec. 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. It is noted also that the exact date of Christ’s birth is unknown as most of us realize.
For some there is the question, “To celebrate or not to celebrate?” There are the secular celebrations and the sacred or spiritual observances. It is refreshing to hear many who have never professed a personal relationship with Jesus singing or humming along with the Christmas carols. This is simply fulfilling Scripture for Psalms 150:6 reminds us to, “Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord.”
This season for many is a time of family togetherness so often limited in the busyness of life. Maybe our thoughts do a rerun of the happenings of the year and our hearts are filled with gratitude for the things God has brought into our lives and for the blessing others have been. It is a wonderful time to take the opportunity to express that gratitude.
Regardless of what Christmas means to us individually, one thing we may be confident of is that God is at work. He is still saving souls, changing lives and meeting our needs. In order to do that, Christ first had to come to earth and make that perfect sacrifice of Himself for sinners. Let’s consider now what Jesus came to be for you and me.
First, He came to be light where there was a world full of darkness. In John 9:5, Jesus said, “As long as I am in the world, I am the Light of the world.” John tells us that Jesus “was the true Light which lighteth every man (or person) that cometh into the world.”
Next, we see that Jesus came also to be life where there was death. Romans 5:12 reminds us, “Wherefore, as by one man (Adam), sin entered into the world, and death by sin; so death passed upon all men for that all have sinned.” But Jesus promised in John 5:24, “He that heareth My word and believeth on Him that sent Me hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation, but is passed from death unto life.”
As we look furtherm we see in I John 3:16 that Jesus came, too, to be love where there was hate. “Hereby perceive we the love of God because He (Jesus) laid down His life for us.” Henry Barraclough in his song, “Ivory Palaces, worded it like this: “Out of the ivory palaces, into a world of woe. Only His great eternal love, made my Savior go.”
Scripture reveals to us also that Christ came to be liberty where there was bondage. Hebrews 2:14-15 bears this out so aptly stating that Jesus came to destroy the devil who had the power of death and to “deliver them (us) who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.” And what about John 8:36? “If the Son therefore shall make you free, you shall be free indeed.”
Romans 8:21 continues the thought, “The creature (whole creation) itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God.” Just think, any stone that the “green new deal” might leave unturned, Jesus will accomplish when He returns to establish that new heaven and new earth.
Finally, Jesus came to be the Savior where there was sin, for Matthew 2:21 records, “He (Jesus) shall save His people from their sins.” John said of Him, “Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world (1:29).” There is no joy like the joy of sins forgiven – forgiven, forgotten, forever.
So what is Christmas all about? When we could not come to where He (Jesus) was, He came to us.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
