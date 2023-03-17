All of us know what it is to live with certain commitments. We commit ourselves to family, education, jobs, clubs, community service, etc.
My wife and I, on March 23, will celebrate 39 years of marriage. I realize this is just “a drop in the bucket” compared to several couples we have known who have been married over 70 years. Nevertheless, on that day, we committed our love exclusively to each other for a lifetime.
It was March 11, 1979, that I committed my life to the Lord to preach the Gospel. (On an extra-personal note, I was privileged to preach this past Sunday – on March 12 – at the church where I announced God’s call on my life to the ministry 44 years ago. What an honor and celebration it was!)
The Bible has much to say about the subject of commitment but, first, let’s consider what it means. It is “to give or entrust to someone or something.” It also means “to deposit something.” Words of similar meaning that come to mind are “dedicate, consecrate, surrender or devote.” When, what and to whom we commit depends, of course, on what area of our life is involved.
Without a doubt, the most critical commitment any person can make is the commitment of one’s sin to the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, for forgiveness and the soul for salvation and eternal life.
A Scripture we have considered in Matthew 16:26 recently bears this out so vividly, “For what is a man (person) profited, if he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul.” John 3:3 is crystal clear on this matter, “Except a man (person) be born again (commit his soul to Jesus as Savior and Lord), he cannot see the kingdom of God.” The only safe and sure harbor for the soul of man is Jesus.
The Apostle Paul in II Timothy 1:12 said it this way, “For I know Whom I have believed, and am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him against that day (of judgment).”
Job had committed his all to God and had this confession in Job 19:25-27, “I know that my Redeemer liveth, and that He shall stand at the latter day upon the earth: and though after my skin worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God: Whom I shall see for myself, and mine eyes shall behold.” What assurance his commitment brought!
After salvation, God calls every believer to a life of consecration to Him. Paul tells us in Ephesians 2:8-10 that we are saved by grace through faith and we are created unto good works. He reminds us in I Corinthians 3 and II Corinthians 5:10 that all we have and all we are belongs to God and we one day will give an account of our lives to the Lord.
Joshua consecrated himself and his family to the Lord in Joshua 24:15 when he said to the Israelites, “Choose you this day whom ye will serve … but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” David committed himself to prayer and praise when he said in Psalm 55:17, “Evening, and morning, and at noon will I pray, and cry aloud: and He shall hear my voice” and in Psalm 119:164, “Seven times a day do I praise Thee.”
Jesus expounded on commitment in Luke 9:23, “If any man (person) will come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow Me.”
Our Savior was the greatest example of commitment. He was despised and rejected of men, beaten beyond recognition and endured the cross, despising the shame of it all to do the will of the Father and to pay for our salvation. May each of us live a life of gratitude to our precious and loving Lord.
The song, “I’ll Live for Him” by Ralph Hudson and C. R.Dunbar, expresses the heart’s desire, “O Thou Who died on Calvary, to save my soul and make me free, I’ll consecrate my life to Thee, my Savior and my God. I’ll live for Him Who died for me. How happy then my life shall be! I’ll live for Him Who died for me, my Savior and my God.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
