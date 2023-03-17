All of us know what it is to live with certain commitments. We commit ourselves to family, education, jobs, clubs, community service, etc.

My wife and I, on March 23, will celebrate 39 years of marriage. I realize this is just “a drop in the bucket” compared to several couples we have known who have been married over 70 years. Nevertheless, on that day, we committed our love exclusively to each other for a lifetime.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

