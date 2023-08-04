What a privilege to walk on this earth with the God of Heaven! I am thinking today of a friend who was injured in a near-fatal automobile accident some years ago. After coming out of a month-long coma, it was determined that, due to very severe brain damage as well as other physical injuries, my friend would never be able to walk again or be gainfully employed. God had other plans, however.

It took three years for him to learn to walk again and, according to his personal testimony, during this time he learned to walk with God in a way he had never done before. Today, he is the cashier in a large department of a huge retail store and he gives God all the glory.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

