The song, “A Satisfied Mind,” written by Joe Hayes and Jack Rhodes in 1955 expresses the peace and tranquility that come from possessing such a condition or state of mind. It is certainly a timely message for us today with all the turmoil that is unfolding in our world. The question we need to ask ourselves is, “Have I found true satisfaction in life?”
There are many people today who are “pacified” by the pleasures of this world, but who are not truly satisfied. We see those also who are “gratified” by fleshly pursuits that cannot satisfy the soul.
Some people have “magnified” themselves with an elevated opinion of themselves, but do not know the peace that results from a satisfied mind. From time to time we meet those who seem to be “horrified” and are afraid to live, to die and to face tomorrow. They exist, but don’t really live as life for them is meaningless.
Each of us is in one state of mind or another and the good news is that we can find true satisfaction in our life through, and only through, a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. David said in Psalm 63:4-5, “Thus will I bless Thee while live; I will lift up my hands in Thy name. My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness; and my mouth shall praise Thee with joyful lips.” The sweet psalmist of Israel (II Samuel 23:1), David, had a satisfied mind.
When we read the book of Psalms, we see that David found ultimate satisfaction in some things that we, too, can claim for ourselves today. First, we see that David found satisfaction in the name of the Lord. In Psalm 124:8, he said it simply, “Our help is in the name of the Lord, Who made heaven and earth.”
David’s son, Solomon, recorded in Proverbs 18:10, “The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it and is safe.” That name shelters from every evil and meets every need.
We are reminded of the true story of a drug addict in Texas going down for the last time and thinking his only answer was suicide. He didn’t know how to pray, but he knew the name of Jesus. As he began desperately to call out that name over and over, his addiction slowly and permanently melted away. God saved his soul that night, too, and radically changed his life and his eternity.
In Psalm 119:111, David said, “Thy testimonies (Thy words) have I taken as an heritage forever: for they are the rejoicing of my heart.” God’s words satisfy our hungry soul if we are willing to consume them – read them and meditate upon them.
David found satisfaction in the house of God, the place of worship. He said in Psalm 27:4, “One thing have I desired of the Lord; that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in His temple.” The beauty and glory of the Lord we find in the house of the Lord satisfies the longing heart.
In Psalm 16:11, David found satisfaction in the presence of the Lord, “Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in Thy presence is fullness of joy; at Thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.” His presence brings complete joy and never-ending pleasures.
Finally, we find that one day all of God’s people will enjoy complete and ultimate satisfaction. David said in Psalm 17:15, “As for me, I will behold Thy face in righteousness; I shall be satisfied when I awake with Thy likeness.”
This ultimate satisfaction is available to every person on earth through the Lord Jesus Christ today. The song referenced above sums it up well, “But one thing’s for certain, when it comes my time, I’ll leave this old world with a satisfied mind.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
