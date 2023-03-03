When we hear someone say, “I can tell you ‘this one thing’ for sure,” our thoughts go immediately to that person being totally committed or fully convinced in some area of their life. Today, I want to share with you “one thing,” but don’t take the brevity of this subject too seriously because I have several “one things” for us to consider.

All of us live with a set of priorities and they become a part of our daily lives. The Scriptures encourage us, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these (other necessary) things shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33). Many Christians have taken this challenge seriously and “this one thing” they have chosen as their lifestyle.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

