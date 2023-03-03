When we hear someone say, “I can tell you ‘this one thing’ for sure,” our thoughts go immediately to that person being totally committed or fully convinced in some area of their life. Today, I want to share with you “one thing,” but don’t take the brevity of this subject too seriously because I have several “one things” for us to consider.
All of us live with a set of priorities and they become a part of our daily lives. The Scriptures encourage us, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these (other necessary) things shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33). Many Christians have taken this challenge seriously and “this one thing” they have chosen as their lifestyle.
When we hear someone use the phrase, “First things first,” we know we are about to hear what is important to them. We have heard it said, “Give God the first part of every day, the first day of every week and the first fruits (known as a tithe) of all your increase or income.” Many of God’s people strive “this one thing” to do, again putting God first in these areas.
The Psalmist David lets us know his priorities when he writes these words in Psalm 27:4, “‘One thing’ have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire (pray) in His temple.”
David loved to go to the temple and worship his Lord. As a matter of fact, it was David’s favorite place to go and, may I say, “It is my favorite place to go, also.” I tell my congregation often, “I want to be under the spout when the blessings come out!” I go expecting God to do something great every service and I don’t want to miss out on it.
Psalm 84:2 shows us just how important the house of God was to David, “My soul longeth, yea, even fainteth for the courts of the Lord.” I wonder how many of us, when we have to miss the house of God, are physically faint with such a longing for it.
As we go to the New Testament and read Mark 10, we meet a young man who came running to Jesus and kneeled down to Him, asking what he could do to inherit eternal life. Jesus knew that young man was very rich with “great possessions” and that his wealth had a real hold on Him. Our Lord had already declared in His teachings that the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.
Although this man wanted eternal life, he cared more for his riches than for his soul. When Jesus told him “’one thing’ thou lackest” and asked him to sell his possessions, give to the poor and come follow Him, he was unwilling to repent of his love for the things of this world and turn to Christ in faith for salvation.
Jesus had just asked the crowd in Mark 8:36, “For what shall it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul?” This young man went away “sad” and “grieved.”
In John 9, we find the story of a blind man who begged for his living, but Jesus met him and restored his sight. When the Pharisees questioned him as to how he had received his sight, he testified that Jesus had healed him. In Verse 20, the man who had been blind said, “’One thing’ I know, that, whereas I was blind, now I see.” In this same chapter and Verse 38, we find that this man accepted Jesus as his personal Savior and Lord.
The Apostle Paul spoke of “one thing” in his Christian life that he had purposed to do. As we study the life of Paul, we find that, before he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior, he persecuted the church and used his influence to have Christians put to death. At that time, he was a very religious, but lost, soul. He tells us in Philippians 3:13-14, “but ‘this one thing’ I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”
It is highly likely that the devil tried to “beat up” Paul with the memory of his past, but he resolved to forget his past sins that were forgiven and sell out totally to serving God and bringing others to salvation in Christ.
Finally, we go to Ecclesiastes 9:3, where Solomon tells us of “one event (thing)” that will happen for every person (unless the Lord Jesus returns first). After all the years of life have passed, we all “go to the dead.” Hebrews 9:27 words it, “And it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”
How I love to tell people about Heaven and the great love of Jesus, but I am compelled also to remind all people that this life will one day end and we need to be prepared for God’s judgment by accepting the Lord Jesus Christ as Savior. How I plead for every person “this one thing” to do. One is then fit for Heaven and given abundant life for the remainder of the years here on earth.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
