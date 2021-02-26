We have heard it said, “All good things must come to an end.” But, is this really true? The simple answer is “No, not all good things must come to an end.”
However, all of us have experienced some things in life we consider extremely good that came to an end and many of these brought great sadness. Some of these brought paradoxical emotions – both a feeling of loss for the past and an excitement for the door opening to future prospects.
Health is a good thing we usually enjoy for many years, but begins to change later in life. Most of us “older folks” can see a marked difference in our health from that of earlier years. We start off learning to walk and then we run. As time goes on, walking becomes a challenge for most of us. Our eyesight and hearing diminishes, our teeth become weak, our memory begins to wane and our hair turns gray or, for some of us, it just turns loose. You get the point, right? Woe and Whoa!
The good news is there are some things we find from the Scriptures that last forever, and these doubtless are the most important. The first and foremost of these is our personal salvation from sin. In the all-time classic portion of Scripture in John 3:16, Jesus said He came to offer us “everlasting life.” How long does it last? Jesus said “everlasting,” which by definition means life without end, forever and ever.
From Ecclesiastes 3:14 we read, “I know that, whatsoever God doeth, it shall be forever: nothing can be put to it, nor any thing taken from it: and God doeth it, that men should fear before Him.” The devil, his demons nor anything else can rob us of our salvation. “... Greater is He that is in you, than He that is in the world (I John 4:4).”
A second thing that lasts forever is the spiritual food we receive from the Word of God. Jesus said in John 6:63, “The words I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.” During His temptation by the devil in the wilderness, Jesus said also in Matthew 4:4, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God,” and that Scripture is in the Bible for our admonition today as well.
Again, we find these words of Jesus in John 6:51, “I am the living bread which came down from Heaven: if any man eat of this bread, he shall live forever.”
A third thing that will last forever is the spiritual works we do for the Lord. In I Corinthians 3, Paul talks about building our life on one of two different foundations: “wood, hay, stubble,” which will perish, or “gold, silver, precious stones,” which shall last forever. In Verse 14, Paul tells us, “If any man’s work abide [lasts] which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward.”
Our Lord illustrated this truth in His parable of two men – one who built his life on the sands of time in this world and one who built his life on the eternal Rock, which is the Lord Jesus Christ. The one on the sand did not last (“great was the fall of it”) and the one on the Rock stood firm (“it fell not”) (Matthew 7:24-27).
My prayer for each of us today is that we will embrace those things which last forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.