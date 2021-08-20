For the first three years – 1984 through 1987 – that my wife, Melissia, and I were married, we conducted nursing home services (preaching, praying, singing and, ah yes, occasional shouting) every Friday afternoon. During this time, I also served as associate pastor and later as pastor of a local church while I worked as a night security guard 60 hours a week.
Every Friday after the service came our big “splurge” of the week when we would stop at the Git and Go convenience store on our way home and purchase a 39-cent bottle of soft drink which we would share. You see, we had not yet found our “pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.” Our proverbial “ship” may have come in about this time, but we were at the convenience store and never knew it (smile). Yes, those were the days!
During the week, I would stop by the nursing home and visit with the residents. One of my most memorable experiences occurred one morning when I stopped in to visit a resident who was a 79-year-old, retired medical doctor and who regularly attended our services. That morning, I had the privilege of leading “Doc” to faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. From that day forward, when I would ask, “Doc, how are you today?,” he would reply, “Delicious, just delicious!” What a thrill that was for me!
When “Doc” passed away just before we moved out of state to another ministry, although I was not officiating it, we were blessed to be able to attend his funeral or home-going service, which took place at a mainline Protestant church. As we waited for the service to begin, I thumbed through the church’s hymnal and was shocked and dismayed that I was unable to find one hymn that mentioned the blood of Jesus. In my heart, I praised the Lord that “Doc” was in Heaven regardless of the bloodless hymnal.
Last week, we observed that the blood of Jesus was “precious” blood as I Peter 1:18-19 tells us that we were redeemed by the “... precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish or spot.” We found, too, in Hebrews 9:22 that it was “essential” blood for “without the shedding of blood, there is no remission (forgiveness of sin).” We saw that Paul told us in Ephesians 1:7 that it was “redeeming” blood, “In Whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins. ...”
As we consider further the precious, essential and redeeming blood of our dear Savior, we notice that it is “powerful” blood, too. Although Christ died on the cross to pay for our sins centuries ago, His blood will never lose its power. What does this mean for us in the 21st century?
His powerful blood is able to purchase our soul’s salvation and cleanse us from our sins. In Revelation 1:5, John tells us that Jesus “... loved us and washed us from our sins in His own blood.” We see from John 1:9 that, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Even in death, Jesus cried, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do,” making it possible for them to be forgiven.
The blood of Christ also has the power to bring us into relationship with God as we read in Ephesians 2:13, “... ye who sometimes were afar off are made nigh (near) by the blood of Christ.” We were without help, without hope and without God, but the precious blood of Christ drew us near to God.
The songwriter, Lewis Jones, said it well when he wrote the song, “There’s Power in the Blood.” The first verse and chorus say, “Would you be free from the burden of sin? There’s power in the blood, power in the blood. Would you o’er evil a victory win? There’s wonderful power in the blood. There is power, power, wonder-working power in the blood of the Lamb. There is power, power, wonder-working power in the precious blood of the Lamb.”
As the Holy Spirit tugged at my heart in a revival service at the Fifty-Six Missionary Baptist Church when I was 11 years old, the church sang, “Are You Washed in the Blood?” (by E. A Hoffman). Minutes later, after I had walked down the aisle, knelt at the altar, asked Jesus to forgive my sin and gave Him my heart and life, the church then sang, “There Is Power in the Blood.” Friend, I can guarantee you there is still power in the precious blood of the Lamb today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.