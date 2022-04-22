According to the calendar, the official annual celebration of Easter is behind us but, of course, the celebration of the resurrection of our Lord is a daily worship experience for those of us who know and love Him.
Last week, we observed the necessity of the resurrection of Christ summed up in I Corinthians 15:17, “And if Christ be not raised, your faith is vain; ye are yet in your sins.” We found, too, that all future hope in Christ hinges on this crucial event for, “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable” (Verse 19).
The resurrection is the basis also of our witness of Christ to the unbeliever who must “believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him (Jesus) from the dead” in order to be saved (Romans 10:9). We saw a glorious demonstration of this truth in our Easter Sunday service when a gentleman came to the altar during the invitation confessing his belief in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus and accepting Him as Savior and Lord.
What a day of rejoicing it was as numerous relatives and friends streamed by to express their joy. The angels in Heaven were rejoicing, too (Luke 15:10). Praise the Lord! This was exactly what the cruel death, the burial and the glorious resurrection were all about.
Matthew 26:56 records that when Jesus was arrested, “Then all the disciples forsook Him and fled.” A few days later on the first day of the week, these same disciples would be gathered together when Jesus appeared unto them and said, “Peace be unto you.” The Bible tells us, “And when He had so said, He showed unto them His hands and His side. Then were the disciples glad when they saw the Lord” (John 20:20). These disciples had a case of “after-Easter gladness,” and so do I for the same reasons as they.
The disciples were glad, first of all, because they now saw Him as their Resurrected Lord. Death had a “death” grip on Him for three days and nights, but death could not hold him, sin could not defeat Him, the grave could not keep Him and Satan and Hell could not handle Him!
They were glad, too, because they saw Him as their Redeeming Lord. All their hopes of their redemption, as well as ours, were wrapped up in Him. His resurrection proved He had the power to redeem all mankind. Our redemption will be complete when our bodies are resurrected just as His was.
They saw Jesus also as their Righteous Lord. They understood once and for all that He was God wrapped in human flesh, the perfect Son of God!
Finally, they saw that He would one day become their Returning and Reigning Lord. They realized that, just as He kept His promise that He would die and rise from the dead, He would keep His promise to return and to reign upon the earth (Acts 1:1-11).
Gospel songwriter and preacher, Rev. James Sullivan, wrote a song that says it so well, “Oh! say but I’m glad! I’m glad! Oh! say but I’m glad! Jesus has come and my cup’s overrun. Oh! say but I’m glad!”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
